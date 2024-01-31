Two eights and a busy little bee in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Watford battle

The Owls had the better of the match, created chances but were ultimately unable to take the win and put themselves within striking distance of Huddersfield Town in what looks to be a monstrous tie in West Yorkshire this weekend.

There were bright efforts, moments of frustration and tonnes of commitment at S6 on the night, Djeidi Gassama continuing his growing danger in a Wednesday shirt and Barry Bannan offering a vintage performance both with and without the ball.

It wasn't to be - what odds a player of x-factor quality walking through the doors before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening? - but it throws another point on the board. Ultimately, it was one of those nights they did everything but score.

Here are our ratings from S6.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Quiet night where not every piece of distribution went his way, though when called upon he was very competent. Out quickly in moments to stamp out attacks and sprung up quickly to start attacks when the moments called.

2 . Pol Valentin - 6 Blitzed about and got up the pitch with a frisson of danger about him. Didn't have his most assured night with play going the other way but won more tackles than any other Owl.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 7 Continued a strong run of form as the Owls' main man at the back. Offered physical and robust presence. Used his body well. Looked like he fancied that effort on the hour that was adjudged not to have crossed the line.