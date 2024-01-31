Danny Röhl’s blunt response after Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline question
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that they’re now in ‘extra time’ in their pursuit of players before the transfer window closes.
The Owls made two signings early in the window as they brought James Beadle and Iké Ugbo on board, however have since missed out on a number of targets as they seek to make additions to aid their relegation scrap.
Röhl said last week that he was feeling more confident about bolstering their ranks, however there has been no further confirmation since then and – as we head into the final 24 hours – Wednesday remain in the same position.
He wasn’t in much of a mood to talk about it after the 0-0 draw with Watford on Wednesday, simply saying that they’d wait and see.
“I have just one statement,” he told The Star. “We go now into extra time from the game, it’s 90+. In the end we’ll see when the ref whistles what is the result.”
And when asked if, should no new signings arrive, they could stay up, he replied, “I take my group, together, and we’ll try it. In the end we’ll see if it’s enough."
Wednesday face Huddersfield Town this weekend in what has become a huge encounter in the race for survival in the Championship, and Röhl will be hoping that by the time that game rolls around there are at least a couple of new faces for him to pick from.