The experienced shot-stopper came under fire from some Owls supporters after the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day, however put in a top performance in the 1-0 win over MK Dons as he made a string of fine saves to make sure Wednesday went home with all three points.

‘Stocko’, who won the Golden Glove award for clean sheets with Wycombe Wanderers last season, says that it’s all about playing his part for the team.

“I just get in the way of them!” he laughed. “I’ve made a career of getting in the way… It’s what you have to do, you’re the last line. So if you can do your job, and you won’t always make that many saves, but it’s all about doing what you can. And if you can help them get a clean sheet then that’s what you’re there for…

“As I found out after last week’s game, not everybody is going to agree with how you played… But you’ve got to be a big man.

“You don’t stay in football for 21 years without coming against a few comments, and if you can’t read the bad comments then don’t look at the good ones.

“I took on board what people were saying, right or wrong, and I go to my peers, the manager, the coaches, and say, ‘Right, what do I need to do?’

David Stockdale was in good form for Sheffield Wednesday as they beat MK Dons.

“Football is opinions, and I’ll read the bad and good. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

“Hopefully it was a bit of a kick up the backside, but I’ve set a level now and if I drop below that then I’m sure I’ll have a few inboxes!”

And he enjoyed the win in front of 6,000+ Wednesdayites, too, saying that it’s nice sending them home happy.

“They were brilliant,” he said, before adding with a smile, “I’m used to that as an average crowd at most places!