Germans suggest Julian Börner could leave Sheffield Wednesday ‘this week’

The 30-year-old centre back has been linked away from the Owls for some time now, with suggestions that he is trying to get out of the club via arbitration on the back of the – now settled – situation with unpaid wages.

Börner still has one year left on his current Wednesday contract, but Hannover and the player seem to think that he could get out of Hillsborough as a free agent if they succeed in getting his clearance.

Now, according to Sportbuzzer, the German club’s president, Martin Kind, has said that ‘it looks better’ now in their pursuit of the defender, also saying that a solution is ‘possible this week’ as they seek to add to their defensive options.

It had also been reported that the 2. Bundesliga club had originally set a deadline for the start of the season with regards to getting something done for Börner, but their campaign gets underway this week against Werder Bremen and there’s still no finalisation reached.

Meanwhile, the club’s manager, Jan Zimmermann, has been quoted as saying, “The player would very, very much like to come to us and we would like to have him very, very much. But it's neither in his nor in our hands.”

Hannover, who are allegedly waiting for word from the English FA, are keen to try and get Börner on board ASAP, however it remains to be seen if it will happen at all as the Owls hold out for a transfer fee.