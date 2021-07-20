‘Nowhere near…’ – Darren Moore’s honest admission over his Sheffield Wednesday squad

Wednesday have signed three senior players this summer so far, snapping up Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo and Jaden Brown over the last couple of weeks as he looks to bolster his ranks for what is set to be a tough campaign ahead.

But they’re far from done in the transfer market, and while young Sylvester Jasper was the only player on trial for the game against Barnsley, Moore has suggested that there could be another trialist or two coming in if the opportunity arises.

The Owls have also been linked with a number of other players across the football pyramid, and their boss says that he knows they need to do more if they’re going to challenge for promotion in the season ahead.

Speaking to the media after losing 2-0 to the Tykes, Moore said, "We're looking to bring bodies in. We're still nowhere near where we should be squad-wise, nowhere near… We're working hard to continue to bring bodies in.

"Whether they are over this week, or just hopefully as soon as possible. I'd like to think as soon as possible – we're working extremely hard.

"It's three weeks until the actual official start of the season and we know it's two weeks before the cup match. We're looking to bring players in and have them included in those squads."

Darren Moore wants more new faces in at Sheffield Wednesday.