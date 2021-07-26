German reports reveal how much Sheffield Wednesday are being paid for Julian Börner by Hannover 96

Borner is on the brink of returning to the 2. Bundesliga after a fee was agreed with Hannover 96, however up until this point there has been no word on exactly how much the Owls could be getting for the man that they signed as a free agent back in 2019.

Now though, according to reports in Germany, it has become apparent that Hannover are set to pay €150,000 (£128,000) for Börner as he looks to finalise his return to his homeland, with the defender reportedly having agreed a two-year deal with an option.

Various reports, including Sportbuzzer.de, have suggested that the Owls will receive the €150k for Börner despite the Germans originally hoping to get him on board as a free agent following a wrangle over unpaid wages – and it is now believed that he will be able to complete his switch before the end of this week.

As previously reported by The Star, Börner was due to leave British shores last week ahead of his proposed move, however he’s unable to undergo medical checks and put pen to paper until he’s seen out his quarantine in Germany.

It’s not a great deal of money, but with over £120,000 for Börner, around £300,000 for Liam Shaw and just under £200,000 for Osaze Urhoghide, the Owls do have a bit of income that could go some way into easing the financial burden that they have dealt with over the last 18 months or so.