The ‘simple phone call’ that helped get Jack Hunt back to Sheffield Wednesday…

Hunt penned a two-year contract with the Owls – comprised of a one-year deal with a one-year option based on promotion – last week as he became Moore’s newest addition to the setup, and with over 100 Wednesday appearances under his belt already, he’s no stranger to S6.

The 30-year-old full back, who didn’t waste any time getting back to work at Middlewood Road, turned down interest from the Championship in order to re-join the Owls, and he says that Moore managed to sell his project to him – but also said he didn’t want to leave in the first place three years ago.

Hunt was sold to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee before the start of the 2018/19 season, and he says he now wants to get fans off their seats again now that he’s back at his old stomping ground once again.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hunt said, “It was a simple phone call from the manager and he told me how he wants to play as a football team and it ticked a lot of boxes for me, front foot attacking football…

“He’s told me where he sees me playing in his team and told me how he thinks my experience can help, the conversation went into depth and it’s something I want to be a part of.

“The manager is an all-round good person and I’m looking forward to working with him on a day-to-day basis – how he wants to play football I feel is the right way.

Jack Hunt is back at Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

“The fans know me, I like to play on the front foot, I know my first job is to defend but I will join in with the attack as much as possible, it’s something that I like to do.

“This is a fantastic place and somewhere I didn’t want to leave in the first place so to be back I’m just very thankful that I’ve got the chance to play in front of the home fans again.

“It’s our job to get the fans off their seats and if we can do that, it’s an electric atmosphere here. If we can get to the top end of the table, hopefully we’ll see more and more fans flooding in and we can put smiles on people’s faces.”

Hunt is expected to feature for the Owls in their final preseason friendly tomorrow night when they tackle Port Vale at Vale Park, with the former Bristol City man likely to be utilised as a right back or right wing back depending on which formation Moore decides to opt for.

The defender is Wednesday’s fourth senior signing of the summer after Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo and Jaden Brown, while Sylvester Jasper and Tariq Uwakwe remain on trial with the Owls from Fulham and Chelsea respectively.

The Owls face Vale at 7.30pm on Tuesday night.