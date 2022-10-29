Byers has hit the back of the net a few times for the Owls now since his move from Swansea City in 2021, and his celebration has become a bit of a trademark, with the salute emoji regularly placed alongside his name on social media now.

But where does it come from?

We asked the 26-year-old about it in Friday’s press conference, and he explained that it’s a homage to the supporters with whom he has become so popular.

Byers told The Star, “I did it when I was at Swansea, and it’s just an appreciation for the fans… They give us a lot of support, they did for me at Swansea and here even more so. So it’s just a ‘thank you’ to them for showing support and stuff.

“Anything that can try and give back is something that I want to do.”

And speaking of giving back, the midfielder took time out on Thursday to attend Hillsborough’s ‘Spooktacular’ alongside Liam Palmer where they enjoyed some Halloween celebrations with the next generation of Wednesdayites…

George Byers salutes the supporters after one of his first Sheffield Wednesday goals.

It’s something that he thinks is vital.

“I loved it,” he said. “It was nice, there was a good turnout and a lot of kids were enjoying themselves in great outfits. “It’s really important that you have a relationship with the fans, especially the younger kids.

“It’s important they see a different side of us face to face, not just us shouting on the pitch. We’re human beings with a different side, and I think that’s nice for them to see.”