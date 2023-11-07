After Bristol City managed to overcome Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend they’ve now confirmed their new manager going forwards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Curtis Fleming, who took charge of the game against the Owls following Nigel Pearson’s exit, has now left the club, with Liam Manning leaving his job at Oxford United in order to take the top job at Ashton Gate.

City confirmed that he has joined them as head coach on a three-and-half-year contract until June 2027, bringing with him Chris Hogg, who will become the their assistant head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new man at the helm told the club’s official website, “Manning said: “This is a terrific opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to. If you look at the vision of the club and where they want to get to and how they want to get there I think there is really good fit and alignment with my journey and where I want to get to.

“We are custodians and you have to respect and understand the past and the culture of the area that you’ve moved and leave the club in a better state.

“We’ll be doing our upmost in terms of the day to day in putting really strong processes in place, getting emotionally invested in what we do and having that passion, that drive, that hunger to improve everything.”