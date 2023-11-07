Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals appoint new young manager following Owls result
After Bristol City managed to overcome Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend they’ve now confirmed their new manager going forwards.
Curtis Fleming, who took charge of the game against the Owls following Nigel Pearson’s exit, has now left the club, with Liam Manning leaving his job at Oxford United in order to take the top job at Ashton Gate.
City confirmed that he has joined them as head coach on a three-and-half-year contract until June 2027, bringing with him Chris Hogg, who will become the their assistant head coach.
The new man at the helm told the club’s official website, “Manning said: “This is a terrific opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to. If you look at the vision of the club and where they want to get to and how they want to get there I think there is really good fit and alignment with my journey and where I want to get to.
“We are custodians and you have to respect and understand the past and the culture of the area that you’ve moved and leave the club in a better state.
“We’ll be doing our upmost in terms of the day to day in putting really strong processes in place, getting emotionally invested in what we do and having that passion, that drive, that hunger to improve everything.”
Manning is excited about working with the group of players he met for the first time today, saying: “You want players that you can coach and are mouldable and on an upward trajectory in their career. I think that brings certain behaviours in terms of drive, intensity and ambition which align with how we want to work.”