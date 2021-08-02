George Byers could be on his way to Sheffield Wednesday.

Byers, 25, has been linked with the Owls for some time now as Darren Moore continues his summer rebuild at Hillsborough, and now it seems that things are progressing as the he closes in on the Swans man.

The former Watford man struggled for game time at Swansea last season, and was ultimately sent out on loan to Portsmouth in League One for the second half of the campaign – the latest news suggests that he could be back in the third tier in 2021/22, but this time in blue and white stripes.

Wales Online journalist, Ian Mitchelmore, reported today via his Twitter account, “George Byers is close to securing a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday… Trained with the Swans at Fairwood for the final time today. Deal has been in the pipeline for a while but couldn’t be ratified until arrival of new boss.”

Given the fact that Wednesday are unable to pay transfer fees at this point in time, it would be interesting to see how a permanent deal would be structured, and it could be a situation where Swansea agree to let him go on a free but with something like a sell-on clause inserted into the agreement.