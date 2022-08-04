Wednesday scored three goals against Portsmouth at Hillsborough on Saturday, but Dele-Bashiru’s brace was not enough to give them maximum points after ‘sloppy goals’ at the other end saw the game finish 3-3.

The midfielder was lauded for his role in the draw, however the Owls came under fire for the fact that they weren’t able to see the game out – and FDB gets it.

"We have got to cut out the sloppy goals, especially when we are ahead,” he told the media. “We have got to be able to see games through better than what we have… We are all good players. We know what it takes to stop silly goals going in. We have been working on it so there are no excuses.”

And, with that in mind, ‘Fizz’ also knows the expectations of this season – he also knows what it will mean if they don’t reach them.

When asked if anything less than automatic promotion would be an underachievement, he replied, "Yeah. Definitely. The main goal is automatic promotion and that's what everyone is working towards… We came close last season, reaching the play-off semi-finals. We want more for the fans and the club. We want to get back into the Championship.”

Wednesday face MK Dons this weekend as they seek to pick up their first three points of the season, and Dele-Bashiru – a shining light on their last visit – will be hoping for more of the same on this visit to Stadium MK.