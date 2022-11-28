‘It’d be nice…’ Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore outlines FA Cup hopes

The Owls beat Morecambe and Mansfield Town on home turf in the first two rounds of the competition, and are now waiting for tonight’s draw to see who they will face next.

The third round sees teams from the top-flight enter into the equation, and Moore admits that – although he doesn’t have a favoured team – he’d like another game at S6.

"There's nobody in particular (that I want),” he told the media. “But it would be nice to be at Hillsborough again… It would be nice to play a Premier League team in front of our home fans.”

The Owls boss also praised the determination of his side to come back from behind against Mansfield to win 2-1, saying that the game was pleasing for numerous reasons.

He went on to say, "The big positives I took from the Mansfield game is that we showed that grit and steel to stay in the game even when things weren't going for us," said Moore.

"It was great Michael Smith got two goals. You always want your strikers scoring goals.

"We managed to give minutes to one or two players who haven't been playing a lot of regular football and put them into a high-level game where Mansfield pushed us all the way. It will have done them the world of good even if they might not feel the benefits now. It will benefit them over the next seven to 10 days.

"We wanted to get into the third round and we scored two goals. We came back and we showed that grit and determination and we look forward to the draw."

Wednesday have already gone two better than last season when they lost in the first round of the competition, but they haven't won more than two FA Cup games in a season since the 2011/12 campaign when they made it to the fourth round after beating West Ham United – only to lose to Blackpool later that month.