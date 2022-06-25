Wednesday announced the release of three senior men last month, with Chey Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson and Saido Berahino confirmed to be let go at the end of their contracts next week.

They’ve since effectively been joined on the exit list by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Massimo Luongo and Joe Wildsmith, each of whom have had their departures confirmed since.

It leaves each of them on the search for new employment, and it could be that Dunkley is sorted out sooner rather than later.

And not only that, it is our understanding that the 30-year-old centre-half is closing in on a deal to make him an Addicks player, a move that could see him line up against his former teammates as early as August 13 when Charlton make the trip north to Hillsborough for the third round of matches in the league season.

Dunkley arrived at S6 on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020. A broken leg prevented him from making his debut until December and further injury issues dogged his two-year stint in South Yorkshire.

Despite the stop-start nature of his time with the club, Dunkley became a popular figure with Wednesdayites for whole-hearted displays in defence.