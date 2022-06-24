Sheffield Wednesday close in on Mallik Wilks as Hull City striker spotted in S6

The Star first reported the Owls’ interest in the 23-year-old attacker in early June, and while the club have gone on to sign five players since then, Wilks was never off their radar as Darren Moore seeks some youth to add to his ranks.

Wilks, who scored 19 league goals in 2020/21 to help fire Hull to promotion out of League One, was spotted in Sheffield today as Wednesday try and get a deal over the line, and reports from Hull Live have suggested that a deal worth around £200,000 could be on the cards.

It was also reported that a two-year deal may be on the table for the former Barnsley man, and The Star understands that the player himself now expects that a move to Hillsborough is on the cards for him ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Wednesday head to Portugal shortly for a warm-weather camp as part of their preparations for the new season, and Darren Moore is eager to get as many new signings on board as possible before they jump on a plane early next month.

At this point in time there are still finer details to be worked out with regards to Wilks’ move, but if all goes to plan then it is thought that he may well be the next signing through the door at Middlewood Road to join the other five that have already agreed to join.

Wilks would be the first player that Wednesday have paid a transfer fee for since back in 2020.