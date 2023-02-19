Sheffield Wednesday’s all-important third goal in their 5-2 win over MK Dons should have been disallowed on two counts, a furious Dons manager Mark Jackson claimed post-match.

Lee Gregory scored what was his first goal since October to put the Owls into the lead following fine work from Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson.

The 64th-minute moment came shortly after the introduction of the 34-year-old from the bench, but should have been scrubbed out according to Jackson, who believed Gregory had shoved defender Jack Tucker in the build-up to the goal and that he had handled Adeniran’s cross on its way through to Johnson.

MK Dons manager Mark Jackson was aggrieved at refereeing decisions in the lead up to Sheffield Wednesday's third goal in the 5-2 Owls win at Hillsborough.

“The third goal is clearly a foul,” said a visibly frustrated Jackson. “It’s a push on Tucks and it's hit his arm as well. It was a key moment in the game.

“We've got to trust the referees to see that and they haven't. It was a kick in the teeth and we didn't recover.

“After that though, we had to stay in the game. We knew if we could stay in it we could hurt them, but we didn't stay in the game for long enough.”

Milton Keynes lead the game at half-time but were unable to hold back the tide of Wednesday’s determined attack in the second half, with four unanswered goals arriving in front of a delighted Kop.

For the visitors, however, plenty to ponder as they left a ground having conceded five for the second match running having lost 5-0 at Bolton Wanderers in midweek.

“We're coming away again having conceded five goals,” Jackson said. “It's not acceptable as a team that we crumble that easily. On Tuesday, we did it from set-plays, but this time it's from open play. We have to be better. We've got to be more resolute and harder to play against.

“Time is running out, we've not got long of the season left. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. It's going to hurt. Conceding that amount of goals from a defensive point of view, we can't be that soft, we have to be better. It has to change, and change quickly.