You had a doubt there, didn’t you? Just for a second..
There was a creeping doubt that maybe this was the day Wednesday’s run ended, that they simply didn’t turn up on a day their opposition did.
The first half was a bit of a mess, it was disjointed and MK Dons scored a couple of worldies. Wednesday were caught on the hop a touch.
And then came half-time. And then came the changes. And then came the steam train that is Sheffield Wednesday FC this season.
They turned it on, grabbed three points and went top of the league.
Here are our player ratings..
1. This is a machine of a football side..
..and no matter the situation, they just keep coming and coming. Relentless. Have some ratings.
2. Cameron Dawson - 6
Little he could do with either MK Dons goal - both pretty well taken in fairness. Otherwise a spectator in the main - not his fault.
3. Liam Palmer - 7
Came close to scoring with a deflected first half effort that bobbed off the top of the bar. Solid enough once again and useful in possession. Produced an important block.
4. Dominic Iorfa - 5
Looked a little panicked in moments with MK Dons' midfield runners early doors and got in a tangle with James for Eisa's excellent goal. Failed to show anything like the sort of calmness he has in other recent outings in the first half but grew into it in the second. Shook himself impressively to finish the game well but consistency remains a little concern.
