Sheffield Wednesday ratings - error-prone Owls run out of gas against Bristol Rovers

Michael Smith gave Wednesday the lead in the first half, but Josh Coburn levelled things up early in the second on the way to the sides sharing the spoils at Hillsborough.

Wednesday rode their luck defensively with some glaring errors, but also watched Pirates goalkeeper, James Belshaw, pull off some great saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Here’s our ratings after another two points dropped by the Owls.

David Stockdale – 7

Made two really good saves in the first half that kept the score level when Rovers really should have taken the lead. As good as a goal in that sense – some playing out of the back had hearts in throats though.

Liam Palmer – 6

Not a bad showing from Palmer, however his distribution wasn't as crisp as he'd have liked to have been. Can’t fault his endeavour though, and he certainly played his part defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday took on Bristol Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Mark McGuinness – 7

Another strong performance from the young Cardiff City loanee, who grows in stature with every game… His timing is excellent, he’s strong in the tackle, and is comfortably the most composed Wednesday defender when it comes to his work on the ball.

Michael Ihiekwe – 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been such a tidy signing for Wednesday so far, and has been a regular throughout the season, but he’ll certainly not be looking back on tonight with any pleasure. Made two glaring errors in the first half, and will miss the next game through suspension.

Jaden Brown – 5

Had a real job on in a position that he hasn’t played in too much, and it was a tough night at the office for him as he went up against a Rovers side in good form, and who like to press very high. Was certainly made to work hard in that left-sided centre back role, and will probably think he could’ve done more with the equaliser.

Marvin Johnson – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Wednesday’s better performers on the night, making some crucial tackles in his defensive work as well as putting some dangerous balls into the Pirates’ box. Can be relatively satisfied with his efforts on the left.

George Byers – 7

Probably Wednesday’s best player on the night, created the opening goal single-handedly and showed exactly why he’s become such a crucial part of this Owls side. Passed well, tackled strong, and was a real driving force.

Barry Bannan – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

As hard-working as ever, but unfortunately a lot of the stuff he tried tonight didn’t quite come off. Still one of the keys to trying to make Wednesday tick, however battled to make as much of an impact as he’s used to.

Josh Windass – 6

Came into the game a bit more in the second half when he moved out wide, and really tried to make things happen for Wednesday with some driving runs. Had a late chance with a header that could’ve been the winner.

Lee Gregory – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a bad performance from the forward as he looked to get amongst the goals once again, but wasn’t able to take the chances that came his way. James Belshaw pulled off a super save to stop him making it 2-0, which probably would’ve won it.

Michael Smith – 7

Took his goal brilliantly as the first half came to a close, and really worked hard to lead the line for Wednesday. Offered much more than just a goal threat, and

Mallik Wilks – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struggled to really get into the game after coming on. Wednesday switched formation following his arrival, but he couldn’t help them push on and get the winner they were looking for.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A