Sheffield Wednesday know all about dealing with injuries, and Darren Moore will no doubt have some sympathy for Exeter City going into this weekend’s game.

Sam Nombe could is a doubt for Exeter City against Sheffield Wednesday.

As things stand the Owls’ next opponents could have up to nine first team players unavailable for selection when they make the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday, with all three of their top goalscorers missing during the 2-1 defeat to Derby County in midweek.

Sam Nombe (21 goals and assists) and Jay Stansfield (13 goals and assists) both sat out the Rams game due to injury, while Jevani Brown (21 goals and assists) hasn’t played since January and last month pleaded guilty to an assault charge against a woman in February. He won’t play again until legal proceedings have been concluded.

Demetri Mitchell also missed the Derby game due to injury, while Kevin McDonald’s ailment has meant that he’s been absent the last two matches. Pierce Sweeney, James Scott and ‘one or two others’ are now doubtful for their visit to S6 according to DevonLive – and Gary Caldwell admits that the season is starting to ‘take its toll’.

“It’s another thing that we are facing,” he said. “I think the players have given so much that their bodies are starting to creak a little bit. They are not big injuries, but they are injuries that will see them out for the odd game and that takes its toll on the squad.

“We will have to see how everyone is right until the last second to prepare the team and pick the team but, what it does do is give people opportunities, especially the younger players like Sonny Cox and Pedro Borges, which is brilliant for them and brilliant for the football club.”