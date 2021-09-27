Fresh details emerge for Sheffield Wednesday's bumper Sunderland clash

Now though, with another international break approaching, it has been confirmed that the fixture – originally scheduled for September 4th – will now be played on November 2nd as the Black Cats make the trip to Hillsborough for their first encounter with the Owls since back in 2018.

A statement on the club’s official website today read, “The Owls’ clash with Sunderland at Hillsborough has been rescheduled for Tuesday 2 November… The game was postponed back in September due to the Black Cats meeting the criteria of international call-ups. Kick-off in S6 will be at 7.45pm.”

It may not be the only game that Wednesday have rearranged this season due to international call-ups, with next month’s visit of Bolton Wanderers a potential doubt should the Owls have three or more players called up by their respective nations – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland) and Theo Corbeanu (Canada) are expected to get the nod.

Sunderland are flying high in the third tier this season after a strong start to the campaign saw them climb up to second place with 19 points, however a recent dip for the Owls means that they’re now sitting in 11th place after a run of four games without a victory.

Before their clash at S6, though, Wednesday have plenty of games to play as they look to halt their poor run of form – starting with Wigan Athletic tomorrow night.