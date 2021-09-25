Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be fine for Sheffield Wednesday, says Darren Moore.

The on-loan Burnley man was at fault for Ipswich Town’s equaliser at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon, and after a couple of other errors in recent weeks he is coming under mounting criticism from the stands.

But the shot-stoper, who started the season fantastically well, will be in the starting XI against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night according to the Wednesday boss, who says that his positives since moving to Hillsborough have outweighed the negatives.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked whether he had a decision to make on Peacock-Farrell for the trip to Wigan Athletic, Moore was quick to say, “Let me just slash that down… He’s fine for us, is Bailey. He’s a top, top goalkeeper who will be ready for Tuesday. You don’t even have to ask me for Tuesday, he’ll be ready to go again.

“He’s solid, he’s a Premier League goalkeeper. And his performances have been spot on – so for those looking for negatives, as a manager it’s my place to reiterate that the positives have outweighed the negatives. Look at the first couple of minutes, he saved a one-on-one.

“He’s fine, and I’ll echo that for myself and on behalf of the players… I’ve not got a problem. He’s been superb for us.”