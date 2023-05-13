It was a brave call, even given the night Michael Smith was having.

With Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 down and so desperately needing a goal to breathe oxygen into a play-off fight on life support, the Owls hauled off their top goalscorer, a player with four goals in his previous two outings.

But those goals were merely a memory on an evening Smith missed his side’s best chance – a chance to put them a goal to the good – and when youngster Ronnie Edwards had the better of him. On an evening of abject misery, he was just one of a cast of underperformers. On the balance of the second half at least, 4-0 seemed a fair enough scoreline.

“He had a few chances,” Moore said when asked on the decision to take him out of the firing line when searching for a goal.

“He’s our top goalscorer and he’s done well for us this season, but he obviously had a couple of chances and I just didn’t think it was running right for him tonight.

“Anything he tried to do he couldn’t get right. We had to try to affect the game, we got Greggers on and pushed Josh up there with him to try to get back into the game. We had chances, from open play and from set plays, we just couldn’t.

“He wasn’t the only one that missed chances. There were chances that fell to other players, guilt-edged chances, but we just couldn’t get on the end of them.”