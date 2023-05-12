4 . Michael Ihiekwe - 3

Stationed at left centre-half and jumped right back into things after a week off, launching into an important block to deny Poku in the opening minutes. Missed what looked like a belting headed chance from Bannan’s free-kick at the start of the second half. His channel looked completely unable to handle the pace and direction of the Posh attack, though, and he and others wilted. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis