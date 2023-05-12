Woeful. Humiliating.
Sheffield Wednesday left London Road embarrassed by a lacklustre display in which they handed over their promotion hopes with a forlorn look.
A scoreline of 4-0 makes the second leg a procession - and not one any Wednesday supporter will look forward to.
It’s done bar the shouting. And while stranger things have happened, they’re few and far between. I can’t think of one of the top of my head.
What a miserable evening. Ratings below.
1. Cameron Dawson - 3
Coming off a man of the match outing against Derby, Dawson looked confident, claiming a couple of crosses early. What followed was a horror show, allowing Taylor’s shot to tamely bundle beneath his body. It set up the rest of the match on that note. Not the only one, but the big stage seemed to make him smaller. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 4
Lost his footing a couple of times early doors. Won more headers than anyone else and his pace proved important on occasion - not that it was saying much, but his channel was the least at fault. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 2
Foot races aren’t for him. A replay of his effort in defending the third goal watches like a horror film. So painfully inconsistent. Photo: UGC
4. Michael Ihiekwe - 3
Stationed at left centre-half and jumped right back into things after a week off, launching into an important block to deny Poku in the opening minutes. Missed what looked like a belting headed chance from Bannan’s free-kick at the start of the second half. His channel looked completely unable to handle the pace and direction of the Posh attack, though, and he and others wilted. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis