Four ruled out as Sheffield Wednesday face Gillingham in League One battle

Gillingham defender Robbie McKenzie will not face Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Owls have the opportunity to climb back up into the Play-Off places this afternoon if they can get a result against the Gills, and their opponents are far from at full strength as they deal with some injury issues in their fight for survival.

Gillingham are currently 21st in League One after 38 games, but have picked up a couple of decent results recently as they look to try and avoid the drop.

But today they’ll be without the likes of Robbie McKenzie and Ryan Jackson, while David Tutonda and Aaron Chapman could be back in contention for the encounter.

In the club’s match preview “Robbie McKenzie will miss the game after suffering a quad strain against Charlton in midweek. He is expected to be out for a few weeks. Ryan Jackson is almost certain to be out due to a hamstring problem. Harvey Lintott is available to step in if called upon.

“Gerald Sithole and Mustapha Carayol will miss the game against Sheffield Wednesday through injury and illness respectively. Neil Harris is hopeful of having David Tutonda available to him for the fixture. Aaron Chapman is pushing for a return in goal, having missed the previous two games due to injury.”