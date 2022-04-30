Four Portsmouth players who definitely won't face Sheffield Wednesday in crunch League One clash

The Owls and Pompey lock horns at 12.30pm today as Darren Moore’s side look to book their spot in this season’s League One Play-Offs, however go up against Danny Cowley and his team in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run in which they’ve scored 13 goals – including three against both Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

Cowley’s side may not have anything to play for in the promotion stakes, but they’re certainly aiming to end the campaign on a high, and could secure eighth place if they win and the Oxford United result goes their way.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their two top scorers, George Hirst (12) and Marcus Harness (11), will both be available for the tie at a sold-out Hillsborough, however it was confirmed that Kieron Freeman (ankle), Reeco Hackett (knee) Denver Hume (back) and Jayden Reid (knee) are all still sidelined for the visitors – with neither Freeman or Hackett having played since back in February.

They came through their impressive victory over Wigan Athletic unscathed, and will be confident of trying to throw a spanner in the works of Wednesday’s Play-Off ambitions.

For the Owls, they still have Dominic Iorfa, Tyreece John-Jules and Ciaran Brennan sidelined with their respective knocks, though there are no fresh injury concerns for Moore on the back of the 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town in midweek.

A win for Wednesday would secure a top six spot regardless, but even a defeat could see them progress if results elsewhere are favourable.