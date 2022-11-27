News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘game changer’ Michael Smith praised after match-winning display

Michael Smith has been praised for his game-changing performance for Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup win over the weekend.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Owls forward was introduced in the second half against Mansfield Town, scoring twice to complete a turnaround for the hosts to book their spot in the next round of the competition.

Speaking after the game, Darren Moore heaped praise on his striker after he took his goals and assists tally for the season to nine – and he also credited Marvin Johnson after he twice put the ball on a plate for the Wednesday forward.

Moore said afterwards, “Michael Smith is a game-changer today. The quality showed at the end of it, and that’s what Michael is. He was in the right place at the right time and that’s what quality strikers do.

“Credit as well to Marvin because those deliveries were pinpoint and that’s the kind of service strikers thrive on.

“I didn’t really want to put some of the substitutes on today but I felt I had to because of the way the game was going.

“The first goal in particular was first class, the highest quality, and it’s that quality that got us through.”

Sheffield Wednesday saw Michael Smith score twice over the weekend. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday will now be waiting to find out who they will face in the third round of the FA Cup, with the Owls occupying ball 60 in tomorrow night’s draw – that will take placed at 7pm.

The Owls saw off Morecambe in the first round before their 2-1 win against Mansfield on Saturday.

