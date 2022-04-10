Former Sheffield Wednesday striker knows what will have angered Darren Moore after draw at Bolton Wanderers

The Owls’ conceding of sloppy goals, particularly from set-pieces, has been a frustrating aspect of their quest to get out of League One at the first time of asking and it’s a good reason why they are hovering around the lower end of the play-off places rather than having an assured spot, perhaps even in the top two.

Leading through Jordan Storey’s first goal for the club, it looked as though Wednesday might get away with missing a raft of goalscoring opportunities before a poor attempt at clearing a set-piece allowed MJ Williams to equalise in the 90th minute.

MJ Williams celebrated with his Bolton Wanderers team mates after a late equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday Pic Steve Ellis

Boss Darren Moore admitted after the match at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday that is something the team have been trying to eradicate and will keeping attempting to put an end to the bad habit.

“We’ve worked on them in training, we’ll continue to work on them in training,” he said. “We’ve got the psychology coach in with them, we try and recreate stuff, and sooner or later the penny has got to drop with them. It just doesn’t seem to be dropping with them at the moment.”

And former Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison knows how frustrated Moore will be, given the Owls boss’ reputation as a no-nonsense central defender in his playing days.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Morrison said: "Conceding from set pieces; Darren Moore was a brilliant defender and he'll have his team set up, him and Jamie Smith, not to concede goals like this.

"It's difficult because Lee Gregory doesn't see the flight of it because he doesn't think it's coming over and it hits him and they concede from it. He's going to be disappointed with that, Darren Moore, for sure. He is really unfortunate, Gregory."