The 24-year-old, who is on loan from Championship side Preston North End, missed last weekend’s win over AFC Wimbledon due to ‘personal reasons’.

He returned to the starting XI against Bolton on Saturday and opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw.

Jordan Storey celebrates his first Sheffield Wednesday goal in Saturday's draw against Bolton.

"He’s had a tough week last week and I would imagine he had a tough week this week,” said Moore, who did not disclose further details about Storey’s absence.

"But he wanted to get back in and get in and amongst training because training is probably the best thing for him.

"We’re pleased to have him back. I was happy enough with his performances in training this week to put him back in the team.”

Storey’s close-range finish after 66 minutes sent the 5,000-strong away end into raptures.

On the goal, which came from a corner, Moore added: "It’s a really pleasing moment for him, especially with the tough week he’s had last week, to score in front of the Wednesdayite fans and celebrate with them.

"He’s been doing what he says on the tin in terms of his defending and throwing his body on the line.

"Long may he continue with his performances and keep getting stronger. Like all the players, he’s still got moments in his game where he still needs to improve – and he will do.”