The Owls had no fewer than 21 shots on goal at the University of Bolton Stadium but managed just one goal through defender Jordan Storey, who poked the ball over the line from a second-half corner.

That was almost enough to take all three points back to South Yorkshire, but MJ Williams fired home from a corner kick with 90 minutes on the clock to spoil the party for the 5,000 travelling Wednesdayites.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

“I’m a little bit perplexed at how we didn’t finish off some of those chances because they were good chances," a frustrated Moore said after the final whistle.

"Credit to Bolton, they stayed in the game. In the end, it only takes a second to score.

"I thought it was a dominant display from start to finish. We took the game to them.”

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Barry Bannan and Marvin Johnson all missed chances to score for the Owls, who remain fifth in League One.

Only goal difference separates them from Wycombe in seventh, with the play-off rivals set to meet later this month.

"We created enough chances to win two football matches but we didn’t take them an that’s cost us,” added the Owls chief.

"We shouldn’t have allowed that to happen, we should have put the game to bed. It feel like two points gone, but we move on. We are still in there and there’s a lot of football still to be played.”