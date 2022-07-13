Former Sheffield Wednesday star has doubts over move for Newcastle United youngster

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer does not believe his old club are favourites to signing Newcastle United prospect Elliot Anderson.

There have been widespread reports that the Owls are keen on taking the Scotland Under-21 international on loan for the upcoming season - but they are far from alone in showing their interest.

Championship trio Luton Town, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are also determined to land Anderson on a season-long loan before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and scored eight times and provided five assists as Joey Barton’s side secured promotion into League One on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

Anderson will get the chance to impress Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during pre-season and recently told the club’s official website of his determination to prove himself on Tyneside.

He said: “I’ve just got to try and impress as much as I can really, and do my best. I’ve got to try and compete for a place around the team and see how I can do.

“I think not trying too hard to do that (is important) - just do your stuff, and see if you catch an eye, and work as hard as you can.

“It’s kind of like a free hit - I’ll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out (on loan), I’m happy to do that. Whatever’s best for me.”

It does seem increasingly likely Anderson will spend another spell away from St James Park and former Wednesday and England star Palmer believes his previous loan stint could play a significant role in his next temporary move.

He told Football League World: “I’m sure whichever club he goes to Newcastle will insist that he plays because that’s for his development. They won’t want him going out on loan and sitting on the bench.