Former Sheffield Wednesday star given warning over international place

Although late goalscorers Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte took the headlines, Peacock-Farrell was arguably Northern Ireland’s man of the match in Saturday’s vital come-from-behind 2-1 win over Kosovo, making crucial saves to keep his side in the match.

He got down smartly to deny Vedat Muriqi his second of the night with Northern Ireland trailing 1-0, and then stood up strong to prevent Zymer Bytyqi putting Kosovo back in front after Whyte’s equaliser.

The 25-year-old has been Northern Ireland’s number one since Michael O’Neill gave him his debut in 2018 and has not let them down in 34 appearances to date, but he came into this international window with his place in question as the only goalkeeper not getting regular playing time at club level.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Northern Ireland makes a save during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Kosovo at Windsor Park on September 24, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Conor Hazard has joined Finnish club HJK on loan from Celtic, while Luke Southwood is at Cheltenham on loan from Reading. Peacock-Farrell spent last season with Sheffield Wednesday but is now back at Burnley and playing back-up to Aro Muric – the man who was in goal for Kosovo at Windsor Park.

“We have spoken about that,” Baraclough said after praising Peacock-Farrell’s display.

“I’ve spoken to Conor Hazard and to Luke Southwood. Bailey was the only one not playing. He knows he’s got competition, so obviously he’s keeping himself in shape. If the next (international) window is March, he’s got six months to get in the team or in January move on.”

Peacock-Farrell said he had received offers in the summer but had been told by new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany he was wanted at Turf Moor.

“I haven’t played as many games as I would have liked so far, but I feel like I can build on the back of a really good season [at Wednesday] and I’m in a positive place,” he said.

“There were a few clubs here and there interested in taking me on loan, but after talks with Burnley it was clear I was going to be staying there this season.