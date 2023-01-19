Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder lands interesting move overseas following Owls exit

Jayden Onen will be looking to reignite his career in the United States, finally securing his next move following his Sheffield Wednesday exit.

The 21-year-old joined the Owls just over a year ago in December 2021, but was unable to break into the senior setup and was not on the club’s retained list at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Part of the reason for that is thought to be down to the lowering of the age limit from being an U23s team to an U21 side, with Neil Thompson’s team now largely made up of players that have only recently come up from the U18s.

Now though, Onen has picked up an exciting move overseas, joining USL League One outfit, Forward Madison in Wisconsin, as they look to improve on their 2022 campaign by bringing in some fresh faces.

He said of his switch Stateside, “I’m really looking forward to the change of culture/environment and I’m excited to play in front of the fans… I’m ready to bring some silverware home at the end of the season.”

The midfield man joined on the same day that former Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers academy player, Aiden Mesias, with both players joining for the 2023 season.

They’ll be hoping to get their first taste of their new club next week when they take on Union Omaha, and Onen will be desperate to get back on track after what will have been a difficult period following his exit from the Owls.

