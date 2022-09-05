News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Double-sessions for Sheffield Wednesday this week as they look to build bounce back from Barnsley defeat

Players at Sheffield Wednesday will be subjected to double sessions on their Middlewood Road training ground this week as Darren Moore looks to spark a fightback from their defeat to Barnsley.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:00 pm

The Owls fell to their first home defeat since February in the South Yorkshire derby clash, offering an under-par performance that saw them drop to fourth place in the early season shake-up in League One.

Wednesday were lacklustre almost to a man but will use this week to engage in extra sessions, with Moore hoping to work with the likes of new boys Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten to implement the sort of attacking fluency he expects from his sides.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield Wednesday and...
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Most Popular

Double sessions are not in direct response to the defeat and were always earmarked for this week, Moore said, which is the first without a midweek fixture since the start of the campaign.

“When you look back on the bench now, there are attacking options, which is great for us,” Moore said.

“Closing the window, having the week to work with them, that’s important because it’s upto us to get them used to the patterns of play we’ve been working with.

“This week is an opportunity to really get some double sessions in. We’e always had that scheduled in because [without a midweek game] it presents us the opportunity to do it and now that window has closed, we can get down to making sure the new players understand what we’re looking for.”

MORE: “Isn’t nice for me to say..” Michael Ihiekwe speaks with brutal honesty on Sheffield Wednesday performance

Moore accepted his substitutes and system change-up didn’t have the desired effect on a day he admitted his side simply weren’t at the races.

And as is often his remedy, he believes time on the training ground is the cure to shake off a rare bad day at the office at S6.

“The subs didn’t have the impact [vs Barnsley], but overall the day wasn’t quite right for us,” he said. “We’ve all seen when the team is on form what they can do, but you look at that today and for whatever reason it just didn’t happen today.

“Misplaced passes, not seeing opportunities to exploit, miscontrolling the ball, underhit passes, overhit passes. It’s not like us.

MORE: Sylla Sow sends message to fans after bizarre Owls exit – teammates respond

“But we learn from it, we move on from it.”

Darren MooreBarnsleySouth YorkshireLeague One