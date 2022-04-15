Harris was on the verge of winning the league title with Metalist Kharkiv, with his side 11 points clear of second place and sitting on the brink of promotion into the Premier League.

But after the conflict between Ukraine and Russia broke out earlier this year, games were postponed and the former Owl confirmed that he was no longer in the country as he waited to see what happened next.

Now, as the Ukrainian suspended for the time being, the 28-year-old has completed a move to Turkey, where he will spend the rest of the season on loan with Tuzlaspor in the Turkish 1. Lig.

He said on his official Instagram page, “Due to unforeseen circumstances in Ukraine I will be spending the remainder of the season on loan in Turkey. Happy to make my debut, win and get off the mark.”

Harris made his first start for his new club last week, and got on the scoresheet as they picked up a 4-2 win over Denizlispor to move up to 10th place in the division.

FIFA had previously stated that employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated with the Ukrainian Association of Football would be ‘deemed automatically suspended until the end of the season in Ukraine, June 30, without the need for any action from the parties to this effect’.

Kadeem Harris spent two seasons as a Sheffield Wednesday player.