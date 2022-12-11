A former Sheffield Wednesday man may have just edged himself further towards cult hero status at Hillsborough this weekend after a ‘zero to hero’ outing in a win over one of the Owls’ promotion rivals.

Chey Dunkley left Wednesday in the summer to join Shrewsbury Town, where he has enjoyed relative success including in an impressive outing in defeat at S6.

And he was the hero at New Meadow on Saturday as Bolton Wanderers let a 2-1 win slip with 11 minutes to go – thanks in no small part to the work of Dunkley.

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 during the Sky Bet League One between Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers at Montgomery Waters Meadow on December 10, 2022 in Shrewsbury, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old conceded a penalty with 20 minutes to go, fouling Dapo Afolayan in the box to send the fifth-placed Trotters ahead through Dion Charles’ spot kick.

But in what was an action-packed last quarter of the game, Dunkley went to work from that moment, assisting for Christian Saydee’s 79th-minute equaliser before rising highest to earn his side their eighth win of the season in dramatic fashion.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said: “I don't know how he jumped that high and headed it down, that was immense.

“That header was immense at the end. It's not a surprise that came from him. He's a huge guy, a huge character, his heart is massive, he gives his all to the team every single week.”