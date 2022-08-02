Jameson, who came through the youth ranks at Wednesday, and his family are currently raising money for their son, Jude Mellon-Jameson, after the four-year-old was sadly diagnosed with diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive form of cancer which affects 100 children in the UK each year.

The family, thanks to the support of those around them and many from the football community, are now more than halfway to reaching their target, with the money being raise in order to get Jude to New York in order to take part in the bivalent vaccine trial with the hope that it will prevent his neuroblastoma from returning.

This weekend will see the former goalkeeper don a different kind of jersey as he cycles down to Stadium MK, and he knows that it’s going to be a tough experience for him – though the end result will certainly be justification for his efforts.

“So I’m not a massive cycler,” he told The Star. “But the cousins of my wife, Lucy, are, and everybody has wanted to help - family and friends. So Nick and Vicky’s suggestion was to do a charity cycle, and that evolved into making it topical to football and myself.”

“We’re going to ride from Hillsborough to MK Dons’ stadium across Friday and Saturday. It’s about 120 miles, and the aim is to get there for kick off.

“We chose MK Dons because it was where I made my debut in 2010, and it’s a nod to Sheffield Wednesday in appreciation for everything they’ve done for our family in the last 12 months.

Jude Mellon-Jameson spent time on the Hillsborough pitch with his former Owls goalkeeper dad, Arron, as their fundraising efforts continued.

“We’re going to wear bespoke jerseys with Jude on them, and the number 25 - which was my debut number. It’s also got a little flower that Jude drew.

“It’s going to be tough for me, my longest ride is 38 miles… So it’s a bit of a jump! I’ll find it really tough, I haven’t had as much training as I’d have liked, but it’s for Jude and I think enough people have stepped up and done so much for us that I don’t mind stepping out of my comfort zone.”

Jameson heaped praise on all of those that have helped raise money so far, saying that the generous donations from friends, family and the football fraternity has ‘given us hope’, and he also specifically praised Wednesday’s Liam Palmer after he brought in thousands of pounds for the cause with a month of 10k runs.

Vicky - Lucy's cousin - has had her VW Camper wrapped as a support vehicle for the cycle, and the cycling jersey has WASAW (We're All Sheffield Aren’t We) sewn into it.

Of his former teammate, Jameson said, “I’ve said before that it doesn’t surprise me what he’s done for us, it’s the kind of individual he is… I can’t put into words what it means.”

The family have until mid-November to hit their target, and with everybody’s help they’re hopeful that they will be able to pull it off and get Jude the help that he needs.

You can donate to this very good cause and help the Jamesons reach their goal by heading over to https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/fundraisers/swfctomk.