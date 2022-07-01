Ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Arron Jameson can’t speak highly enough of his friend and former Owls teammate Liam Palmer.

On Thursday Liam completed his gruelling challenge of running 10K a day in June to raise money for Arron’s three-year-old son Jude’s cancer treatment.

Jude and Arron were among about 100 Wednesdayites who helped Liam on his final push in Hillsborough Park, with almost £8,500 now raised.

“To put himself through what he’s done for Jude, myself and my family will be forever grateful,” said Arron, who spent eight years with the Owls from 2006 to 2014.

"A lot of people will think he’s super fit so it would have been easy, but the type of running he would have done is very different.

"He said at times it was really tough, I think that just makes it even more impressive.”

Liam Palmer was joined by fellow Wednesdayites for the last leg of his challenge. Photo: Sheffield Wednesday

In July 2021 Jude was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that affects around 100 children each year in the UK

Arron and Jude’s mum Lucy are fundraising for further treatment for their son in America to help him beat the disease, which is expected to cost around £230,000 after costs were revised.

So far they have raised almost £145,000 thanks to more than 2,5000 contributors.

“A lot of it has been through the kindness of strangers,” said Woodhouse-based Arron, who now works as a regional manager for the Travis Perkins group.

“Jude is really well, his treatment will finish at the start of October. We hope at that point he will be in remission or there’s no evidence of the disease.

"If that's the case, we will probably travel to America in December.”

Arron plans to cycle from Hillsborough to Milton Keynes on August 6 for Wednesday’s clash against MK Dons to help raise more funds for Jude’s treatment.

He thanked his former club for their ongoing support and said: “It’s just got a family feel about it. When I was 16 I had a few options but I felt I would be looked after there.

"Fourteen years later that’s come true. The club means a lot to me.”