Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee and Sunderland man could be set for return to Scotland

McGeady is a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of their promotion-winning season and Hibernian manager Lee Johnson – who the Republic of Ireland international worked under at the Stadium of Light – is interested in taking the 36-year-old to Hibernian.
Recently-appointed Hibs boss Johnson hinted that he would be keen to bring McGeady, who began his career with Celtic, back to Scotland.
“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.
“He’s 36 years old so whether it’s us or somewhere else, he’s got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well. He’s a maverick. He’s a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad. Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward – certainly for a year or two – will have an exceptional player and person.”
McGeady made 13 appearances for Wednesday in 2016, on loan from Everton, scoring once.