Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee and Sunderland man could be set for return to Scotland

McGeady is a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of their promotion-winning season and Hibernian manager Lee Johnson – who the Republic of Ireland international worked under at the Stadium of Light – is interested in taking the 36-year-old to Hibernian.

Recently-appointed Hibs boss Johnson hinted that he would be keen to bring McGeady, who began his career with Celtic, back to Scotland.

Aiden McGeady in action during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2016

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.

“He’s 36 years old so whether it’s us or somewhere else, he’s got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well. He’s a maverick. He’s a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad. Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward – certainly for a year or two – will have an exceptional player and person.”