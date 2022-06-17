Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee and Sunderland man could be set for return to Scotland

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Aiden McGeady could be on his way back to Scotland after one of his former bosses admitted he wouldn’t rule out a move for the midfielder.

By Chris Holt
Friday, 17th June 2022, 2:45 pm

McGeady is a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of their promotion-winning season and Hibernian manager Lee Johnson – who the Republic of Ireland international worked under at the Stadium of Light – is interested in taking the 36-year-old to Hibernian.

MORE: Wednesday news quadruple-whammy sharpens picture as pre-season draws near

Recently-appointed Hibs boss Johnson hinted that he would be keen to bring McGeady, who began his career with Celtic, back to Scotland.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Aiden McGeady in action during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2016

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.

MORE: Report reveals Wednesday’s standing in race to sign Newcastle hot shot

“He’s 36 years old so whether it’s us or somewhere else, he’s got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well. He’s a maverick. He’s a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad. Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward – certainly for a year or two – will have an exceptional player and person.”

McGeady made 13 appearances for Wednesday in 2016, on loan from Everton, scoring once.

Aiden McGeadyLee JohnsonSunderlandScotland