But there will be huge competition for the services of Elliot Anderson.

The attacking midfielder, who went some way to inspiring Bristol Rovers’ promotion into League One last season, has been linked with a return to the Gas as well as with a handful of Championship clubs as Magpies boss Eddie Howe plots the best possible move for his development.

Darren Moore will hope his reputation of developing young players stands Wednesday in good stead in the race for Anderson’s services. The Owls boss has a strong track record of taking youngsters on loan from the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are one of several clubs interested in signing Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United.

It has been reported in the North East that Wednesday have wasted no time in lodging a formal approach for the youngster, who scored eight goals in 21 matches from midfield in League Two last time out.

But reports down south suggest it is Championship Millwall that are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old hot shot ahead of a number of other clubs.

Like Wednesday, The Lions are said to have attempted to bring Anderson to The Den in January and have launched another attempt.