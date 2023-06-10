Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite on the club hunt again after latest release

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Connor Wickham, will be back available as a free transfer next month after he was released by Cardiff City.

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign Wickham has played for four different clubs in the Championship at League One, going from Preston North End to Milton Keynes Dons and then Forest Green Rovers before arriving at Cardiff City.

Now though, after scoring just once in 12 matches for the Bluebirds, it has been confirmed that he’ll need to find himself a new home once more as the 30-year-old tries to get his career back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickham did score nine goals for Rovers during his time there, form that prompted his climb up into the second tier, but things haven’t quite gone to plan since.

He had three spells on loan with the Owls, though his most successful came during a 2014 stint that saw him grab eight goals in 11 games.