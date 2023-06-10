News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite on the club hunt again after latest release

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Connor Wickham, will be back available as a free transfer next month after he was released by Cardiff City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign Wickham has played for four different clubs in the Championship at League One, going from Preston North End to Milton Keynes Dons and then Forest Green Rovers before arriving at Cardiff City.

Now though, after scoring just once in 12 matches for the Bluebirds, it has been confirmed that he’ll need to find himself a new home once more as the 30-year-old tries to get his career back on track.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wickham did score nine goals for Rovers during his time there, form that prompted his climb up into the second tier, but things haven’t quite gone to plan since.

Most Popular

He had three spells on loan with the Owls, though his most successful came during a 2014 stint that saw him grab eight goals in 11 games.

The striker is just the latest on a long list of ex-Wednesday players who have been released this summer, and he’ll be hoping to get a new club sorted out as soon as possible heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

Related topics:Cardiff CityPreston North EndLeague One