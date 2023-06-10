News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite will be raring to go for pre-season after ill-timed injury

A popular Sheffield Wednesday figure whose season was cut short at the cruellest stage by injury has made clear he’ll be fit and firing ahead of the club’s pre-schedule.

By Alex Miller
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Akin Famewo, whose impressive progress on the left of a back three in his debut Owls campaign was twice stunted by injury issues, watched on from the sidelines at Wembley while his teammates won out an iconic Wembley play-off final against Barnsley.

In only 19 appearances the former Norwich City man built a fond reputation on the Wednesday terraces with a string of promising performances.

Famewo is expected back in training ready to go in time for pre-season, with three fixtures already confirmed by Wednesday.

“I’m good and I’m basically back,” Famewo told Yorkshire Live. “The games (play-offs) came a little bit too early for me because there was only a couple of training sessions before them.

“It would have been a risk so we didn’t take it but I was glad to be around to support the boys. I’m just glad I was able to get back quick enough so that I could be involved in the celebrations (at Wembley).

“The boys did the job and I’m so proud of them. Hats off to them because the work-rate, the togetherness and desire this season has been unbelievable.”