The 33-year-old, who spent eight years with the Owls before leaving for current club Bolton Wanderers in 2020, had been playing through the pain with a heel injury before seeing a specialist this week to decide whether an operation is required.

Midfielder Lee has reportedly been dealing with the issue for a number of months and had hoped to put surgery off until the summer.

However, The Bolton News reports he is now starting to pick up minor injuries associated with the bone spur issue in his heel.

Lee has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters this season.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt said of his injury: "He’s got a heel issue that we’ve been managing for a while now. He’s got a growth and a spur that needs shaving and obviously with him managing that pain load, it’s kind of changed his running gate and gate pattern and in turn, probably caused some Achilles damage or tendinopathy.”

Lee made more than 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday and was given a warm reception by supporters upon his return to Hillsborough with Bolton Wanderers in October.

Speaking at the time, he said: “The reception I got was brilliant, I really enjoyed coming back. It was really nice coming back and saying goodbye to the fans.