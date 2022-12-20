Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow League One big boys appoint former Rotherham United man as new boss

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals have appoint their fifth manager in less than two years as they attempt to rescue their failing season.

Charlton Athletic sacked Ben Garner earlier this month after their start to the third tier season was deemed unsatisfactory. The Addicks currently sit 18th in the table having harboured hopes of promotion at the outset of the campaign – and have now lost their last three league matches.

Former Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson were among the names fleetingly linked with the role while Lee Bowyer was rumoured to be an outside candidate for a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dean Holden is the man who has been entrusted with turning fortunes around at The Valley and building towards a return to the Championship.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Dean Holden, Manager of Bristol City looks on after The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Bristol City at The Den on January 23, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holden, a former player at Rotherham United and Chesterfield among others, is a coach of some reputation having worked most notably at Bristol City and Stoke City.

The full-time managerial experience of Holden is limited to a 41-game stint at Ashton Gate between July 2020 and February 2021. More recently he stepped in to bridge the one-match gap between Michael O’Neill and Alex Neil as caretaker boss at Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad