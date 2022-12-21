“Nowhere near..” Sheffield Wednesday stalwart makes brutally honest form admission

A 10-game unbeaten run has done little to mask a drop in form that has seen Sheffield Wednesday fail to enter the automatic promotion places in League One despite opportunity.

Results above them have offered the Owls chances to enter the top two in recent weeks but stuttering form in the opposition half has seen them record three consecutive draws.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has already admitted a concern over their form stretching back over a few weeks despite their encouraging placing in the division.

Players too have admitted a determination to improve form that has seen the Owls fail to score twice in a league match for nearly two months.

Owls Liam Palmer. Pic Steve Ellis

The latest of those is long-serving defender Liam Palmer, who posting on social media accepted the current form of his side was ‘nowhere near’ where it should be – and by the high standards set by a side who have won more points than any other side in England in 2022.

Saturday’s goalless draw with Oxford United extended that long unbeaten run but only just, with surprise goalkeeper inclusion Cameron Dawson marking his return to the side with an injury time penalty save.

“Nowhere near the level of performance expected over the last few weeks,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “We’ll be working hard this week to put that right come Boxing Day!

“Well done Cam Dawson for rescuing us a point.”

