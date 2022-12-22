Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite admits hopes for Owls’ return to the big time

Niclas Alexandersson won the Player of the Season award last time Sheffield Wednesday were in the Premier League.

He had three good seasons at Hillsborough in the late 1990s before joining Everton for around £2.5m after their relegation, becoming a fan favourite and scoring some memorable goals in Owls colours.

The Swede was back at Hillsborough over the weekend after being invited to attend the game against Oxford United, and he spoke fondly of his time in Sheffield – the city where his first daughter was born – saying that he hopes to see them back in the big time once again one day.

“I’m very pleased,” he told the club’s media on Saturday. “Wednesday and Sheffield will always have a special place in my heart.

“I had almost three really good years here, and I really enjoyed playing for the club. I have some good memories, especially the game against Manchester United when we won 3-1 and I was lucky enough to score twice.

“Nowadays the only hope I have is for Wednesday to be back where I think they belong in the top-flight of English football.”

Alexandersson also joked that – at 50 – there are less people around that recognise him in S6 these days, though says it’s pleasing that there are still plenty that do.

Niclas Alexandersson was back at Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend. (@SWFC)

“It’s always nice,” he said with a smile. “But I’m getting old and I think it’s more the older fans that remember me - the younger ones have got new favourites.

