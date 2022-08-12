Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Lewis Gibson signs for League One club on loan from Everton

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton youngster Lewis Gibson, whose contribution to Wednesday’s campaign last time out was limited to just five appearances thanks to an injury nightmare, will spend the rest of the season on loan at newly-promoted Bristol Rovers.

It comes as the Owls set about finding a left-sided centre-half after injury to Akin Famewo, but there is no indication Gibson was ever a serious Wednesday target this time out.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Gibson has signed for Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore has spoken a number of times about his preference for having a ball-playing, left-footed defender on the left of his back three.

But he has not had a great deal of luck in achieving that, with Gibson and now Famewo – who will be a long-term absentee – suffering injury woe in their time with Wednesday.

Former England youth international Gibson could line up against his old teammates on October 25 when the Gas make the trip to Hillsborough.

Wednesday head to the Memorial Stadium for the return leg towards the back end of the season on April 18. Both are evening matches.

Speaking to the club’s website, Gibson said: “I’m delighted to sign for Bristol Rovers. It’s a huge club and last season’s promotion looked amazing so I couldn’t wait to join a club on the up.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton said: “Lewis is a top young player who we know well from his loan spell with us at Fleetwood.