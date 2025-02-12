Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals will soon be looking for a new manager.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is among six names reportedly being eyed by Blackburn Rovers as they plan for life after John Eustace.

Eustace is expected to be confirmed as Derby County manager imminently, having made the shock decision to swap play-off chasing Blackburn for a relegation scrap at Pride Park. The 45-year-old held talks with both clubs after his £500,000 release clause was triggered over the weekend, with the belief being he was more convinced with the Rams’ long-term ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so despite enjoying a surprise push for the play-offs - they are sixth as things stand - Blackburn will soon need to find a new head coach and plans are already being put in place to find Eustace’s successor. Journalist Alan Nixon provided an update on their search on Wednesday and named Carvalhal as a possible option.

The report claims Blackburn have drawn up a shortlist of six possible options, with Gary O’Neil the only UK-based coach included. O’Neil was sacked by Wolves in December, having overseen a dismal start to the campaign that had them fighting to survive.

Despite that woeful run, O’Neil is said to have ‘impressed’ Ewood Park chiefs and could be approached, if he is open to dropping into the Championship. But former Wednesday man Carvalhal is also reportedly being considered.

Nixon claims the 59-year-old ‘has admirers’ at Blackburn, having twice guided Wednesday to the Championship play-offs during a two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough. The Owls were twice beaten, losing the 2016 final against Hull City before a semi-final exit to Huddersfield Town the following campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carvalhal left Wednesday by mutual consent on Christmas Eve 2017, following a disappointing start to the campaign. He has since enjoyed varied success at several clubs including Swansea City, Olympiacos and SC Braga, where he is currently pushing for a Champions League spot in Portugal.

The fact he is currently in a job makes Carvalhal a ‘long shot’, according to the report, with others on the shortlist currently out of work and therefore easier to attain. Among them is former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka, who has been out of work since leaving Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023.

Swiss coach Raphael Wicky is also being considered, while former player George Boateng and another unnamed European coach are said to be on the shortlist. Blackburn are said to be under pressure to find a new manager swiftly, given they are right in the mix for a play-off place with just 15 games of the season remaining.

Wednesday are due to face Blackburn at Ewood Park on April 8, by which point the Lancashire club will be expected to have a new manager in place. Owls fans will hope that Ewood Park meeting is still between two clubs fighting for a play-off place, with Danny Röhl’s side still in with an outside chance of breaking into the top six come May.