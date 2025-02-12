Di'Shon Bernard injury update spells horror blow for Sheffield Wednesday
The Jamaica international was taken off late in the first half of their defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday having received treatment on an issue a few minutes earlier. On both occasions he went to ground off the ball and looked in an emotional state when taken off, with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl later confirming fears the initial prognosis of the injury was ‘serious’.
The Star understands that days on from the injury the outlook on Bernard’s issue has not improved and that as things stand it is probable the defender will miss the rest of the season in recovery. It surely comes as a major blow to Wednesday in that the 24-year-old has been a near ever-present for the side and has started all but one Championship match this campaign outside of minor injury and suspension.
The situation surrounding Owls skipper Barry Bannan remains as was, it’s understood, with further consultations to be had over when he is likely to be back after sitting out the Hawthorns defeat. He is not expected to feature in their clash at Swansea City this evening.
Bernard’s injury will leave Wednesday mulling their options at the back, with Bernard joining Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa on the long-term injury list of Owls defenders. Famewo and Iorfa are both well on in their rehabilitation and have made their way back onto the pitches at Middlewood Road, with Röhl having discussed the mid-March international break as a potential target date for a step-up in their comeback.
Röhl also said Wednesday could seek to put on a behind-closed-doors friendly during the break to help facilitate the pair’s return to contention.