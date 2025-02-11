Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Blackburn Rovers, look set to be on the hunt for a new manager in the near future.

John Eustace currently has Rovers in sixth place in the division and on course to challenge for a spot in this year’s play-offs, however it seems that he’s set to take up a position with Derby County - 16 places below them - after his current club reluctantly gave him permission to discuss terms with the Rams.

A statement from Blackburn made the thoughts on his decision very clear, calling it an ‘extremely disappointing’ one, insisting that significant investment has been made in order for them to mount a challenge for promotion.

A piece on their official website read, “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract.

“The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.

“With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the Board and Ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season.

“With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season... The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Derby are looking for a new man at the helm after parting ways with Paul Warne recently, while this move - should it go through - will leave Blackburn to start up a manager hunt of their own.