The Portuguese, who led the Owls to back-to-back Championship playoff campaigns in 2016 and 2017, has earned plaudits for his time as manager of SC Braga in his homeland, winning the Portuguese Cup for only the third time in the club’s history last year.

Having been linked with jobs in Brazil previously, reports in Portugal suggest the 56-year-old is finally poised to make a big switch across the Atlantic – to Atletico Miniero.

If completed, Carvalhal will join a club on the crest of a wave having achieved a historic league and cup double success last season. The club are also in the process of building a 47,000-seater stadium to which they are scheduled to move in August.

The report by Zero Zero suggest a deal is done and that the Brazilian giants have paid €2m compensation for his services.