Sheffield Wednesday boss named alongside Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney and others on Football Black List
Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore was named on the Football Black List for 2021, alongside the likes of Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, and Alex Scott.
Moore, who remains one of a very limited number of black figures in football management in the European football, has been recognised as one of the ‘influential game-changers’ by co-founder, Leon Mann, and someone who is evidence of ‘the contribution black communities are making to football’.
The FBL, which was founded in 2008 by Mann and Rodney Hinds, is ‘positioned to help shine a light on the black professionals working in the industry’ in order ‘to inspire the next generation of leaders in sport’.
All the names on the 2021 Football Black List
Players:
Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women
Cyrus Christie, Fulham
Ivan Toney, Brentford
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England
Administration:
Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur
Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham
Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League
Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation
Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA
Coaching and Management:
Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday
Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United
Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur
Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica
William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC
Commercial:
Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport
Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports
Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport
Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA
Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon
Community and Grassroots:
Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation
Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC
Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted
Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation
Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA
LGBTQ+:
Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia
Media:
Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports
Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus
Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited
Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph
Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions
Practitioners:
Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council
Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card
Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS
Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United
Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall FC