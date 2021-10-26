Moore, who remains one of a very limited number of black figures in football management in the European football, has been recognised as one of the ‘influential game-changers’ by co-founder, Leon Mann, and someone who is evidence of ‘the contribution black communities are making to football’.

The FBL, which was founded in 2008 by Mann and Rodney Hinds, is ‘positioned to help shine a light on the black professionals working in the industry’ in order ‘to inspire the next generation of leaders in sport’.

All the names on the 2021 Football Black List

Players:

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women

Cyrus Christie, Fulham

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore has been named on the Football Black List for 2021. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Premier League)

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England

Administration:

Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur

Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham

Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League

Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA

Coaching and Management:

Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday

Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica

William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC

Commercial:

Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport

Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports

Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport

Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA

Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon

Community and Grassroots:

Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation

Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC

Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted

Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation

Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA

LGBTQ+:

Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia

Media:

Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports

Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus

Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited

Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph

Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions

Practitioners:

Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council

Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card

Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS

Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United